Proposal Seeks to Phase Out Oakland's Eviction Moratorium

A very heated debate over how and when to end the current eviction moratorium in Oakland has reached a boiling point.

A city council committee on Tuesday will consider a plan to phase the protections out slowly, which is not sitting well with others.

Dueling protests were held earlier in the day showing a snapshot of the frustrations from tenants and landlords over eviction protection.

Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas authored the first eviction moratorium at the beginning of the pandemic and is now proposing to gradually phase it out from May to August, while also adding to the city's existing eviction protections.

"We are proposing a phased-out approach that we think is reasonable and thoughtful in terms of avoiding an eviction cliff that could lead to dramatic homelessness and really allowing certain evictions to proceed that are urgent for landlords," Bas said.

Under her proposal, the eviction moratorium would end Sept. 1, but landlords could begin evicting tenants for unpaid rent starting in May if the tenant cannot prove the late rent is COVID related.

The phased-out approach is similar to measures passed in Berkeley and San Leandro.

Bas said the goal is to allow time for both renters and tenants to apply for local and state financial assistance.

"We want to make sure that the city of Oakland is getting that emergency rental assistance out the door to tenants to their landlords to make sure people can catch up," Bas said.

If the proposal is approved by the council committee, a full council vote could come as soon as next Tuesday.