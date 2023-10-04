Ex-boyfriend arrested after human remains confirmed to be those of missing woman in South Bay

Human remains found recently have been confirmed to be that of a 33-year-old woman who went missing in late July and her ex-boyfriend has been arrested on suspicion of killing her, Gilroy police said Wednesday.

The family of Alyssa Salazar reported her missing on Aug. 10 to Gilroy police after not hearing from her since late the previous month. The ensuing investigation led detectives to a property in unincorporated Santa Clara County where the human remains were found, according to police.

The county's Medical Examiner's Office and Crime Lab confirmed the human remains were of Salazar. Detectives determined the case was a homicide and that Iban Alfaro Escobedo, a 31-year-old Gilroy man who had a prior dating relationship with Salazar, was the suspect in her killing, police said.

Escobedo was already in custody in the county jail for charges related to a previous case involving Salazar, and police said he will now be charged with murder.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Gilroy Police Detective Jason Greathead at (408) 846-0373 or a tip line at (408) 846-0330.