courts

Ex-California Assemblyman Sentenced for Money Laundering

Terrence Goggin took $685K from investors who thought funds were going toward BART coffee shops

A generic wooden gavel
Getty Images

A former California Assemblyman who laundered hundreds of thousands of dollars that were supposed to be invested in San Francisco Bay Area coffee shop projects was sentenced Wednesday to a year and a day in federal prison.

Terrence Goggin, 79, was sentenced for money laundering under a plea deal. A judge rejected a defense argument that he was too old and ill to go to prison, saying it would send a “wrong message,” the Bay Area News Group reported.

Goggin also was ordered to repay $685,000, the amount of money prosecutors said he took from investors in 2013 to build coffee shops at two Bay Area Rapid Transit stations but instead used for other purposes, including personal expenses and other business ventures the investors hadn't agreed to fund.

Local

Contra Costa County 3 hours ago

Mount Diablo Unified Could Face Cuts When Schools Reopen

race for a vaccine 2 hours ago

Vaccine Shortage Slows Rollout as More Bay Area Vaccination Sites Open

However, U.S. District Judge James Donato said he doubted Goggin had any money to pay back the victims.

Goggin was a Democratic Assemblyman representing San Bernardino from 1974 to 1984, when he lost a re-election bid. A friend of then-Assembly Speaker Willie Brown, Goggin began practicing law in the city after Brown became mayor in 1996.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

courtscalifornia assemblymanmoney launderingsentence
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State Black History Month U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us