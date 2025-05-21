Ex-SFPD officer charged in alleged DUI crash appears in court

Less than a week after graduating from the San Francisco police academy, an aspiring officer is facing nearly a dozen criminal charges stemming from an alleged DUI crash.

The now-former SFPD officer, 28-year-old Ryan Kwong, made his first court appearance Wednesday. He was arrested early Saturday morning after a crash on Sunset Boulevard. Police said he careened into a minivan at high speed.

According to the criminal complaint, Kwong is facing 11 separate crimes, including DUI and causing great bodily injury to four separate victims. Three of those victims were in the minivan police said Kwong crashed into. The fourth was Kwong's passenger.

In court, Kwong remained silent. His attorney, Eileen Burke, said that she's still waiting for all the evidence in the case to be handed over by the district attorney's office, but she did say that her client is sorry for what happened.

"His thoughts right now are for the people who were injured and hopes that they have a speedy and full recovery, and he accepts responsibility for what happened," Burke said.

Kwong does not have a prior criminal history, and he is not considered a violent offender. Judge Gregory Syren allowed him to be released from jail. He has been ordered to have a tracking system and breath interlock system installed.

Before his arraignment, Kwong's parents and some friends entered the courtroom for support but did not talk with NBC Bay Area.