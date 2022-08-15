excessive heat watch

Excessive Heat Watch Issued for Parts of the Bay Area Tuesday Through Thursday

Inland temperatures will reach anywhere from 100 to 105 degrees, increasing the chances of heat-related illnesses like heat stroke and heat exhaustion

By Bay City News

The National Weather Service on Sunday issued an excessive heat watch for eastern portions of the Bay Area and Central California on Tuesday through Thursday, as temperatures will likely approach dangerously warm conditions.

Inland temperatures will reach anywhere from 100 to 105 degrees, increasing the chances of heat-related illnesses like heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Officials say limit strenuous outdoor activities and don't leave pets and children in hot vehicles. Stay in air conditioned spaces and drink plenty of fluids. Take extra care with livestock and crops and be careful of burning pets' feet on hot surfaces.

