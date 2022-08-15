Excessive Heat Watch Issued for Parts of the Bay Area Tuesday Through Thursday

The National Weather Service on Sunday issued an excessive heat watch for eastern portions of the Bay Area and Central California on Tuesday through Thursday, as temperatures will likely approach dangerously warm conditions.

Inland temperatures will reach anywhere from 100 to 105 degrees, increasing the chances of heat-related illnesses like heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for eastern portions of our area on Tuesday as temperatures look to approach dangerously warm conditions.



Be sure to stay weather aware and hydrated.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/ta5MHE48D8 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) August 14, 2022

Officials say limit strenuous outdoor activities and don't leave pets and children in hot vehicles. Stay in air conditioned spaces and drink plenty of fluids. Take extra care with livestock and crops and be careful of burning pets' feet on hot surfaces.