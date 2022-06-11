Excessive Heat Warning Persists for Solano, San Joaquin Counties

An excessive heat warning remains in effect for parts of Solano County as high temperatures are expected to persist well into Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning, which is set to expire at 11 p.m., also includes the western part of northern San Joaquin County, areas of the Sacramento-San Juaquin Delta and most of the Sacramento Valley.

Temperatures are expected to reach the high 90s in and around Fairfield today and are likely to top out at around 100 degrees further inland, according to the Weather Service.

While some cooling is expected Saturday, high heat risks are expected to continue throughout the day.

People are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids, limit outdoor activities to morning and evening hours and to check in on relatives and neighbors who may be vulnerable.

Sunday's temperatures are expected to drop below warning levels for most areas.