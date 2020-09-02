Excessive Heat Watch Issued for Labor Day Weekend

Sweltering temperatures in the Labor Day weekend forecast have prompted the National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat watch for much of the Bay Area.

The excessive heat watch is scheduled to go into effect at 11 a.m. Saturday and expire at 9 p.m. Monday.

Temperatures for interior locations are expected to reach the upper 90s to low 100s, the weather service said. Areas closer to the San Francisco Bay are slated to experience 85- to 95-degree heat. The coast will be the coolest spot, with temperatures ranging from 65 to 80 degrees.

People looking for relief after the sun goes down may struggle to find it. Overnight low temperatures are expected to still be warm, the weather service said.

The weather service is reminding people to stay hydrated, take breaks if they're working outside, limit the amount of time they spend outdoors during the hottest parts of the day, and keep an eye on seniors and pets.

