EXCLUSIVE: 3 Arrested in Connection to Shootout Involving Retired OPD Captain, Sources Say

Three people have been arrested in connection to a shootout involving retired Oakland police captain Ersie Joyner last month, sources tell NBC Bay Area's Cheryl Hurd.

According to sources, the U.S. Marshals tracked one of the suspects in Houston, where they took him into custody. While the two other suspects were arrested in the Sacramento area.

The incident, which happened on Oct. 21 was captured on surveillance cameras.

In one video, three men were seen approaching Joyner as he was pumping gas at a station in the 1700 block of Castro Street. That's when the suspects searched him for his valuables and car.

Joyner then pulled out a gun, shooting and killing one of the men.

The suspects then returned fire, hitting Joyner six times.

Following the incident, Joyner spent some time in a hospital but is now recovering at home.

Joyner retired from the Oakland Police Department in 2019 as one of the most decorated officers in the department’s history.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.