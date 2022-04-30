Exclusive: SJPD Officer's Death Linked to Fentanyl

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed to NBC Bay Area, that the cause of death for former San Jose police officer, De’Jon Packer, is “fentanyl toxicity.”

The office said Packer died of an overdose of the drug.

Packer was found unresponsive when Milpitas Police conducted a welfare check at his home on March 13.

Packer was also a star running back at San Jose State University, who scored the winning touchdown in an underdog win against the Arkansas Razorbacks in 2019.

The day after his death, SJSU head football coach, Brent Brennan told NBC Bay Area, “"He had this big smile and was one of the most well-liked guys on our team. Just a really, really special young man and was in just such a great place in his life."

Now, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the case told NBC Bay Area that Packer was at a party with fellow police officers the night before he died.

Those sources said that those officers could face an internal investigation. They added that a criminal probe investigation might also be in the works. NBC Bay Area has not been able to officially confirm the criminal probe.

Also at the time of his death, Milpitas Police told NBC Bay Area that investigators were waiting for a coroner’s report.

Once they got the report, Milpitas Police said they would “take appropriate action.” That report is now being prepared by the medical examiner since the cause of death is now official.

Milpitas Police told NBC Bay Area Saturday morning that investigators are still conducting a death investigation in the Packer case.

San Jose police said they will speak about the case on Monday, but could release a statement as early as Saturday.