Expert analysis: Eras Tour cancels Vienna leg due to terrorist threats

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows in Vienna have been canceled because of a planned terrorist attack targeting the concert, according to Austrian police.

Since the news surfaced, Swift’s website and Taylor Nation, an Instagram account run by her team, have said they plan on refunding all ticketholders.

"With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety," Barracuda Music, an event organizer in the city, posted Wednesday evening on Instagram.

Swift was scheduled to perform at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion in Vienna on Thursday, Friday and Saturday during the international leg of the Eras Tour.

According to Michael Leninger, a security expert, the large crowds at the concert make them a target for terrorist groups.

“They are intentionally looking for large groups of people to impact maximum pain grief and death,” he said.

In 2017, 22 people were killed in a suicide attack outside of an Ariana Grade concert in Manchester, England.

The Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer shared his disappointment over the cancellations on the social media platform X. He thanked officials for identifying the threat early and preventing what could have been a tragedy.

According to officials, two men were arrested in connection with allegations of planned attacks in Vienna, including Swift’s concerts.