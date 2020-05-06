Experts Warn of Possible ‘Boomerang Effect’ as California Reopens

Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to announce more about Phase 2 of reopening in California Thursday, but medical experts are urging caution as the virus is still spreading.

Medical experts at UCSF say it’s important to reopen carefully or the progress made by sheltering at home could be replaced with a surge of new patients.

“The one thing you do is reduce restrictions, unintended consequences- the boomerang is you get second surge,” said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong from UCSF.

To avoid the boomerang effect, Dr. Chin-Hong expects counties will adjust health orders as conditions change by scaling back reopenings if cases spike and allowing businesses to try again when the spread slows.

Gov. Newsom is expected to announce updates at 12 p.m.