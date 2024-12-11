Technology

Experts warn public of job offer scams

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Experts are warning the public about a new online scam that aiming to steal personal data via an online job posting.

According to tech experts, a text or email claiming to be from someone you're connected with, talking about a job offer. But it is a hacker trying to get someone’s information and get into their phone to attach malware and steal data.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Scott Budman has more in the video above.

Health Dec 8

The weight-loss drug boom has become one of the internet's biggest scams

scams Dec 6

Experts, agencies warn of scams across Bay Area during holiday season

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Technology
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us