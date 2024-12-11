Experts warn public of job offer scams

Experts are warning the public about a new online scam that aiming to steal personal data via an online job posting.
According to tech experts, a text or email claiming to be from someone you're connected with, talking about a job offer. But it is a hacker trying to get someone’s information and get into their phone to attach malware and steal data.
Scott Budman has more in the video above.
