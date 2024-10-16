Experts warn smartphone users about malicious apps

Bay Area cyber security experts are warning smartphone users that malicious apps are showing up in droves.

Deepen Desai monitored and found that hundreds of malicious apps installed 8 million times in the Google Play store alone. Apps that aim to steal both people’s personal and workplace data.

Cyber security executive Kristy Edwards said there are signs that can help warn you that the app you just downloaded is not legit.

"if the apps are making your phone hot or asking you for information that doesn't seem quite right,” she said.

Experts recommend to install trusted security apps that can detect malware on your phone and to check the reviews before you download an app.

