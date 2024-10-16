Technology

Experts warn smartphone users about malicious apps

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Bay Area cyber security experts are warning smartphone users that malicious apps are showing up in droves.

Deepen Desai monitored and found that hundreds of malicious apps installed 8 million times in the Google Play store alone. Apps that aim to steal both people’s personal and workplace data.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

news 3 hours ago

Why Big Tech is turning to nuclear to power its energy-intensive AI ambitions

San Francisco 20 hours ago

Blind people rally against Uber, Lyft in SF claiming discrimination

Cyber security executive Kristy Edwards said there are signs that can help warn you that the app you just downloaded is not legit.

"if the apps are making your phone hot or asking you for information that doesn't seem quite right,” she said.

Experts recommend to install trusted security apps that can detect malware on your phone and to check the reviews before you download an app.

Scott Budman has more in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Technology
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us