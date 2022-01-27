Extreme Bay Area Weather Pattern Brings Driest January on Record

Talk about a sharp turn in our weather pattern across the Bay Area. We went from record rain in October and December to now the driest January on record in San Jose. We’ve only seen a few sprinkles this month which now beats the old record of .01” in 2015. In fact, most Bay Area cities will rank in the top 10 driest January’s on record. This trend of extreme rain is caused by our changing climate and it’s known as “precipitation whiplash” .

Remarkably, while January is the driest on record in San Jose we are still running a rain surplus because of those strong Atmospheric River’s in October and December. But we will need rain soon or all of our gains will be lost by the end of our rain season on July 1st.

What about those needed rain chances? You’ll see in my forecast below I’ve now had to push back any decent chances towards the end of February with a 60% chance a moderate storm moves into the Bay Area. If this changes, we’ll be sure to let you know! Follow us on twitter: @JeffRanieri & @nbcbayarea.

The good news, new research shows we can all make a difference and avoid these consequences with substantial cuts in emissions and greenhouse gases. This is something we can all participate in by lowering our carbon footprint.

