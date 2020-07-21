Facebook Adds Information Label to Trump Post on Mail-In Voting

The social media giant announced last week it would be labeling but not fact-checking posts

Facebook added an information label on this post from President Donald Trump.
DonaldTrump / Facebook

Facebook added an information label to a post from President Donald Trump on Tuesday in which he claimed mail-in voting would lead to “the most CORRUPT ELECTION in our Nation’s History,” directing users to a nonpartisan government website with facts about absentee and early voting.

The social media giant announced last week it would be labeling but not fact-checking posts from federal elected officials and candidates that concerned voting as part of a larger effort to fight misinformation around the election.

In June, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg cited “the difficulty of judging this at scale,” in his decision to link to authoritative information instead of passing judgment on the veracity of individual claims.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

