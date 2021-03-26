Facebook, Uber Set Dates for Some Workers to Return to Offices

Two Silicon Valley tech titans, Facebook and Uber, have set dates for a fraction of their workforces to return to the office.

Uber said Thursday it plans to welcome back 20% of its workers at its Mission Bay offices in San Francisco on March 29, but the return to work is on a voluntary basis, according to a report Thursday from Reuters.

Facebook says it is bringing back about 10% of its workers to its Menlo Park headquarters on May 10. The announcement, first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, also indicated Facebook's Fremont offices would reopen May 17, its Sunnyvale offices on May 24 and its downtown San Francisco offices June 7, with similar capacity limits.

A Facebook spokesperson released a statement Friday, saying in part the company is "taking a measured approach to reopening offices," and safety protocols will include "weekly testing requirements for anyone working on site."

The statement also said: "We have given employees the option to work from home until July 2, 2021, and following that date, any employee who is not a full-time remote worker may continue working from home until one month after their office reopens at 50% capacity."

Uber also will have safety protocols in place, according to the Reuters report. Its work-from-home policy was recently extended to Sept. 13.