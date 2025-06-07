Woman's brother accused of slaying her husband in Fairfield

A Solano County family is demanding justice and answers after their loved one was allegedly stabbed to death by a relative who had previously been arrested for attempted murder but was released while the investigation unfolded.

Jessica Plummer-Moore couldn't contain her emotions Friday as she went to court to see her 37-year-old brother, Kristopher Johnson, face murder charges for the stabbing death of her husband, Raymond Moore.

"Apparently he waited in the bushes so when my husband came out for air, he pounced him," Plummer-Moore said. "My husband was unarmed."

Moore's family can't understand why Johnson, who has a long rap sheet, was even out of jail. Last August, he was arrested on attempted murder charges for a Fairfield shooting, but he was let go pending further investigation.

"I don't know how this man was able to be released," Moore's mother, Ginsi Robinson, said. "And eight months later, he was able to stab my son to death."

On Thursday, the district attorney filed attempted murder charges for the August case. The prosecutor told NBC Bay Area there wasn't enough evidence to charge him for the shooting until now.

"Where was that evidence? That's our question," Robinson's fiancée, William Edwards, said. "Why was he out on the streets to start with without being held inside here and being held accountable?"

Moore's bandmates were also at the courthouse Friday. They said he was a talented musician who left his mark in the punk rock music world.

"I miss my friend Ray," bandmate Spencer Waters said. "He was a staple of the hardcore punk scene in Northern California. Wherever he would go, his smile would light up a room. The fact that he's gone has just really messed with my perception of everything."

Moore's friends and family pray Johnson will never walk free again. He'll be back in court on Aug. 5 to enter a plea in both cases.