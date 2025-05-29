Fairfield

Fairfield police seek suspect in deadly stabbing

By Tony Hicks | Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fairfield police are investigating a fatal stabbing Tuesday night.

Police received a 911 call at 9:12 p.m. from the residents of a home in the 2000 block of Eagle Way. The caller requested an ambulance and said someone was stabbed at the scene.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Police said the male victim died at the scene. His name was not immediately available.

Investigators said the suspect, who the victim likely knew, fled before police arrived.

Police said an argument at the home escalated into a physical confrontation and the stabbing.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Fairfield
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us