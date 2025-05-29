Fairfield police seek suspect in deadly stabbing

Fairfield police are investigating a fatal stabbing Tuesday night.

Police received a 911 call at 9:12 p.m. from the residents of a home in the 2000 block of Eagle Way. The caller requested an ambulance and said someone was stabbed at the scene.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Police said the male victim died at the scene. His name was not immediately available.

Investigators said the suspect, who the victim likely knew, fled before police arrived.

Police said an argument at the home escalated into a physical confrontation and the stabbing.