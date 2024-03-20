Fairfield police investigating man's body found in brush near I-80

Fairfield police on Wednesday were investigating a man's death after his body was found in the brush near Interstate 80, according to the police department.

Police received a call just after 4 a.m. Wednesday from a witness reporting they had found a man lying in the bushes on the north side of Travis Boulevard, and he did not appear to be breathing, police said.

Fairfield officers and fire crews responded and found the man dead, police said.

All lanes of westbound Travis Boulevard between Second and Maupin streets were closed due to the investigation, and police asked the public to avoid the area.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The death investigation is ongoing, and no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Fairfield PD Dispatch at 707-428-7300.