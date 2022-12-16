Fairfield Mayor Harry Price Dies Days Before End of Term

The city of Fairfield is mourning the loss of its longtime mayor Friday evening.

Fairfield Mayor Harry Price died Friday morning, according to an announcement by the city. He was about to complete his fourth term as mayor.

"Mayor Price truly loves his community and was a great advocate for Travis Air Force Base and quality youth program. His presence will be keenly missed," the city wrote in a Facebook post.

According to the city's website, Price, a Pennsylvania native, moved to Fairfield in 1965. He taught English at Fairfield's Vanden High School from 1965 to 1998, winning the Solano County Teacher of the Year in 1986.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

In the late 1980s, Price took an interest in the Fairfield political scene, serving on city commissions. He was elected to the City Council in 1997.

In 1999, he was elected vice mayor. In 2005, he was elected mayor.

Price was 85.