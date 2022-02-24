Fairfield Opens Warming Center to Serve Homeless During Cold Temperatures

The city of Fairfield opened a temporary warming center Thursday evening for the next three nights for homeless individuals because of the excessive cold temperatures expected during late night, overnight and early morning hours.

The warming center, at the Fairfield Community Center, 1000 Kentucky St. -- will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for the next three nights -- or through Saturday night. It will provide shelter for homeless individuals and for those without heat.

Masks will be required regardless of vaccination status.

City officials said Thursday that the warming center's hours may be extended if excessive cold temperatures persist.

The Fairfield Police Homeless Intervention Team will be distributing fliers in English and Spanish to homeless individuals within city limits.

For more information, call (707) 428-7300, then press option 8 to be directed to a live police dispatcher.