Fairfield

Peacock problem: Fairfield crews working to trap and relocate growing number of peafowl

Some residents say the birds have damaged property and vehicles

By NBC Bay Area staff

Getty Images

The city of Fairfield is working to address a growing number of peafowl residents say are damaging property and vehicles.

Public Works crews were out Thursday working to trap the birds and relocate them to a farm in Yolo County. The city said trappings will continue weekly "until the nuisance is abated."

The peafowl has been discussed in several city council meetings over the summer. Councilmembers at a July 18 meeting agreed the pride should be thinned and that work should begin in the flower streets neighborhood, according to the city.

The city also said its Public Works "has a history of humanely trapping and relocating peafowl."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Fairfield-based Daily Republic reports the peafowl in the area came with a family trust in May 1998.

"The property was a refuge for a flock of approximately 50 peafowl, which had free roam of the land and the surrounding Rolling Hills neighborhood," the Daily Republic reported.

Travis Air Force Base Aug 22

Mystery buyer takes nearly every bit of land around Travis Air Force Base in Solano County

Solano County Aug 10

Swastikas, racial slurs found painted on Solano County storefront

This article tagged under:

Fairfield
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us