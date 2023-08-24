Peacock problem: Fairfield crews working to trap and relocate growing number of peafowl

The city of Fairfield is working to address a growing number of peafowl residents say are damaging property and vehicles.

Public Works crews were out Thursday working to trap the birds and relocate them to a farm in Yolo County. The city said trappings will continue weekly "until the nuisance is abated."

The peafowl has been discussed in several city council meetings over the summer. Councilmembers at a July 18 meeting agreed the pride should be thinned and that work should begin in the flower streets neighborhood, according to the city.

The city also said its Public Works "has a history of humanely trapping and relocating peafowl."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Fairfield-based Daily Republic reports the peafowl in the area came with a family trust in May 1998.

"The property was a refuge for a flock of approximately 50 peafowl, which had free roam of the land and the surrounding Rolling Hills neighborhood," the Daily Republic reported.