Fairfield Police Recover $50K in Jewelry, Arrest 3 in Mall Smash and Grab

Police in Fairfield have recovered $50,000 in stolen jewelry and arrested three suspects who had allegedly smashed jewelry store display cases to steal the items.

Dominick Desouza, 19, from Antioch, and a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested on suspicion of robbery, police said.

On Wednesday at 2:10 p.m., officers with the Fairfield Police Department responded to a report of individuals entering a jewelry store in the Solano Town Center mall and using bats and hammers to break the glass counter tops to steal jewelry.

The suspects then fled the area with the stolen jewelry. Police said there were no reports of injuries.

Investigators identified Desouza and the two juveniles as suspects in the case, and they were taken into custody.