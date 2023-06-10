Fairfield residential fire kills cat, causes $400k of damage

Crews in Fairfield responded to a two-alarm residential fire early Saturday morning.

At around 12:06 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a residential structure fire in the 600 block of Hillside Drive. Units arrived to find a well-established blaze inside the two-story home, according to fire officials.

A man was located and rescued upon search of the residence. The patient was transported to a local trauma center. Two dogs and a pet snake were also rescued, while one cat was deceased.

The fire was contained to the home, which sustained major damage estimated at $400,000.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but appears accidental.