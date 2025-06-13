San Francisco

Faith leaders protest Trump Administration crackdown on immigrants at SF City Hall

By Robert Handa

Faith leaders from across the Bay Area converged at San Francisco City Hall on Thursday to protest the Trump Administration's crackdown on immigrants.

"Unfortunately, under the guise of border enforcement, and despite a promise to prioritize the removal of violent criminals, we are seeing law-abiding multi-status families detained and traumatized by federal authorities," said Michael Pappas, San Francisco Interfaith Council executive director. "We are moved to call for a humane approach to immigration.”

Hundreds of rallygoers descended upon City Hall to collectively speak out against the administration's recent actions.

"Whether we are Hindu, Christian, Muslim, Jewish or Buddhist, our faiths teach us the same truth," said Aarti Kohli, executive director of the Asian Law Caucus. "We are called to protect the vulnerable, not to hunt them down."

Mayor Daniel Lurie attended the rally and led a group of speakers encouraging resistance against both the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Trump Administration.

"There are many who are sitting so deeply in fear right now and with good reason," Lurie said. "But those of us who are here today, those of us who can stand tall in our faith, faith in this city, faith in our core values, faith in wag other, we must do that, now."

Reverend Amos C Brown, a well-known faith and civil rights leader, was the last person to address the crowd.

"I’m begging you, let us be first responders," Brown said. "Don't sit around and talk about how bad things are. It’s time for us to roll up our sleeves and get to work."

Leaders said they hope to take their collective spirit to help other groups organize peaceful demonstrations, including the No Kings Day protest on Saturday.

