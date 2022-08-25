Los Gatos Community Raises Concern After Fake Campaign Flyers Seen Around Town

Community members in Los Gatos are raising concern after fake campaign flyers were seen popping up over the town.

Inflammatory and disgusting were among the words used to describe flyers found along Downtown Los Gatos with words like “no more rainbow sidewalks and no more forced acceptance." All of them had Rob Moore’s name, who’s running for city council.

There was also a huge no symbol over the words like LGBTQ+, BLM and critical race theory, and plastered right on top—is Rob Moore’s name, a candidate for Los Gatos City Council.

“I was really upset when I first saw these flyers, I was definitely surprised. I wasn’t expecting to see my name plastered all around downtown,” Moore said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

About 50 of the flyers were tapped on poles along Santa Cruz Avenue Tuesday morning. But they didn’t stay up for too long. Several community members who saw them, immediately stepped in and started taking them down.

These flyers were found posted throughout downtown #LosGatos

I spoke with @RobMooreLG who says community members who saw them started taking them down and emailing him to show their support and tell him “this is not ok.” pic.twitter.com/xAtJJrbGbM — Stephanie Magallon (@MagallonNews) August 26, 2022

“Someone reached out to me and said that they were posting these and they reached out to me while they were happening and that person said stop you can’t be doing this and the people called her a pedophile and really got in her face and scared her,” Moore said.

NBC Bay Area’s Stephanie Magallon showed the flier to several people walking along downtown Thursday and many people said that they couldn’t believe what was written, including Gary Shepcaro, a local business owner who believes the same people behind the flyers harassed him in 2019 for his political views.

“Yeah, that harassed us and harassed lots of other people. I think the former mayor’s husband,” he said.

Both Shepcaro and Moore describe the group as agitators who they say a few months ago were interrupting city council meetings and attacking former mayor Marico Sayoc.

“She was slandered racially. She was slandered for being a woman, for who her children were. This group has really come after folks that are not white,” Moore said.

But others NBC Bay Area spoke with on Thursday believe the flyers are a clear example of community members tired of agendas being forced onto them.

“People just want to live their life do what they want to do without big government telling them what they can or can’t do, I think it’s gotten a little out of hand,” said Mitch Timko, who works in Los Gatos.