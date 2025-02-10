scams

Fake Costco email promises free ice cream maker in new scam

By Bay City News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES – 2022/06/03: A Costco Wholesale Corporation logo is seen displayed on the exterior of their warehouse. Costco Wholesale Corporation, a membership-based retail store, is the fifth-largest retailer globally, with 828 warehouses worldwide. With 572 warehouses located in the United States.
Consumers are being warned about a phishing scam falsely claiming to be from Costco, the office of Sonoma County District Attorney announced on Thursday.

The scam involves an email offering a free ice cream maker in exchange for completing a survey, the press release noted.

The scam email, which appears to come from Costco, is actually an attempt to steal financial information or gain access to computers, officials said.

The message reads, "Dear Costco Shopper, We would like to offer you a unique opportunity to receive a brand new Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker!"

Officials advise checking the sender's email address to verify authenticity.

In this case, the email came from the domain "@handtoneed.net," not an official Costco address.

Scammers often create urgency with deadlines to pressure recipients into acting quickly, officials said. Consumers are urged to avoid clicking suspicious links and report phishing attempts to authorities.

