Drivers Beware: Fake Parking Tickets Reported in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

Scammers have been leaving bogus parking tickets on vehicles all over San Francisco, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

The fake tickets instruct drivers to pay immediately using a QR code to make their payment.

Stephen Chun, a spokesman for SFMTA, could not confirm how many people reported the fake tickets.

SFMTA officials said a good way to check if the ticket is real is to look it up online on the agency's website. A real ticket will also have a blue logo on it and say "SFMTA" at the top.

The agency is now trying to figure out how to track down whoever was behind the scam.

Parking enforcement agents are also under orders to remove any fake citations they may come across and collect them as potential evidence.

