It's time to fall back.

Daylight Savings Time ends and Pacific Standard Time resumes at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, so don’t forget to turn your clock back one hour.

That means you'll gain an hour of weekend shut-eye. But the change will also result in losing an hour of evening light.

In observance of the return to standard time, here are some things you may not have known about this event.

It Has an Impact on Your Health

Switching in and out of daylight saving can disturb people’s sleeping routines, making them more restless at night, according to U.S. News and World Report. Studies have shown that during the first week of daylight saving time, a spike in heart attacks takes place. In addition, daylight savings affects our biological clock for eight months of the year. Nonetheless, when people get an extra hour in the fall, the incidents of heart attacks are less than usual, as studies show that heart disease is linked with poor or insufficient sleep.

Don't Trust Your Phone

Don't depend on your phone to automatically switch the time. In 2010, iPhones had a problem in which the phones did not correctly change alarm schedules when daylight saving time ended, causing some European iPhone users to wake up late for work, while Australians were woken up early. To make sure your iPhone will move back an hour automatically, be sure to enable your location services for “Setting Time Zone.”

Not Everyone is a Fan of DST

Hawaii and Arizona, along with U.S. territories Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa and the Virgin Islands do not participate in the change to Pacific Standard time. Utah wants to get rid of the time switch, too. More than 40 percent of respondents to a November 2014 Rasmussen Reports poll said they saw no need for the clock changes.



It Has a Founding Father History

The notion of daylight saving time was introduced by none other than one our founding fathers, Benjamin Franklin, according to NASA. The idea was to take advantage of daylight hours by moving the clock backward in the fall and forward in the spring.

Presidents Love Daylight Saving Time Laws

Daylight saving time has been used throughout most of the U.S., Canada and Europe since World War I, but it wasn’t until 1966 that President Lyndon B. Johnson decided to implement a law stating that daylight saving time would begin the last Sunday of April and end on the last Sunday of October every year. The law allows some states to opt-out.

In 2005, President George W. Bush extended the daylight saving time for an extra four weeks through an energy bill policy. Since 2007, Daylight Saving Time begins on the second Sunday of March and ends on the first Sunday of November.

