Fall Season Begins. Here's What to Expect from the Autumn Equinox in the Bay Area

The first day of Fall is officially here and the Bay Area will see some changes as we enter a new season.

This change of season is also referred as the Autumn Equinox and it arrives at 12:20 p.m. in the Northern Hemisphere, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Locally, we can expect to transition from dry to rainy season, NBC Bay Area meteorologist Kari Hall said.

Going into October, the Bay Area normally sees average monthly rainfall amounts from a little over 2 inches in Santa Rosa to about 0.80'' in San Jose.

The region also experiences occasional offshore winds which can heighten the fire danger and heat up to coast, Hall said.

Today is the first day of fall! While summer may be coming to an end, wildfire season isn't. Please be careful with fire and #RecreateResponsibly (📷: @NationalForests) pic.twitter.com/aegnEvwOV2 — Smokey Bear (@smokey_bear) September 22, 2021

According to the Climate Prediction Center, the Bay Area will likely experience warmer than normal temperatures and an equal chance of normal rainfall.

However, Hall explains that as La Niña develops, we may get dryer than normal conditions due to the storm track remaining farther north.

Specifically in the Bay Area, fall season is a constant battle between our Golden Gate Bridge fog to hot, dry Diablo winds.

The #GoldenGateBridge is peeking through the fog in San Francisco. This picture was taken by an @nbcbayarea towercams on Mt. Sutro. pic.twitter.com/Db8z2OxEGh — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) September 22, 2021

If you're looking forward to see fall foliage and orange and brown leaves cover the streets, wait until a couple weeks before Thanksgiving depending on how much rain and cool weather we receive.