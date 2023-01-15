Fallen Tree Causes Outage for Half Moon Bay Comcast Customers

A fallen tree on power lines has caused an outage for Comcast customers in Half Moon Bay Sunday, the cable company said.

According to Comcast, there is currently no power or Internet services in the area.

Comcast added they will work diligently to restore the services.

For the customers affected by the outage and want to watch tonight's NFL Wild Card game on NBC, you can do the following:

To watch tonight's game, download the Xfinity app, sign in to go to "Live TV" and select channel 703. (NBC Bay Area)

You may need to take your device off Wi-Fi.

You can also watch the game by logging on to Peacock or NBC Sports' website.

Have a digital tuner? Watch us on channel 11.1

Due to a fallen tree on power lines in Half Moon Bay, there is currently no power or Internet services in the area. Once power is restored, and it is safe and feasible for our crews to assess the damage, we will work diligently to restore services. pic.twitter.com/JLysbqZG4D — Comcast California (@ComcastCA) January 15, 2023

Comcast is the parent company of NBC Bay Area and NBCUniversal.