half moon bay

Fallen Tree Causes Outage for Half Moon Bay Comcast Customers

By Stephanie Guzman

A fallen tree on power lines has caused an outage for Comcast customers in Half Moon Bay Sunday, the cable company said.

According to Comcast, there is currently no power or Internet services in the area.

Comcast added they will work diligently to restore the services.

For the customers affected by the outage and want to watch tonight's NFL Wild Card game on NBC, you can do the following:

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
  • To watch tonight's game, download the Xfinity app, sign in to go to "Live TV" and select channel 703. (NBC Bay Area)
  • You may need to take your device off Wi-Fi.
  • You can also watch the game by logging on to Peacock or NBC Sports' website.
  • Have a digital tuner? Watch us on channel 11.1

Comcast is the parent company of NBC Bay Area and NBCUniversal.

This article tagged under:

half moon baybay area stormcomcast
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us