A driver was killed Tuesday afternoon after a large tree fell onto a van in San Mateo County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the driver was alone in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A section of Alpine Road in the Portola Valley area near Interstate 280 is closed while emergency crews respond and police investigate.

As CHP and fire crews were working on scene a second part of the eucalyptus tree fell down falling on another vehicle. No one was inside at the time. CHP expects Alpine from 280 to La Custa Dr to be closed for hours. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/uHEkRea37u — Velena Jones (@velenajones) March 21, 2023