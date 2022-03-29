Families, Activists Protest Contra Costa Sheriff, Call for His Resignation

Families of individuals who lost their lives in officer-involved shootings across Contra Costa County called on the sheriff to resign Tuesday after statements he made in a letter regarding the sentencing of a Danville officer involved in a fatal shooting.

These families along with law enforcement accountability groups say the recent remarks made by Sheriff David Livingston on the subject of former Officer Andrew Hall were unacceptable and in their opinion grounds for removal from office.

The groups gathered for a protest Tuesday morning at the sheriff's headquarters in Martinez.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

While some are calling for the sheriff's resignation, others simply want an apology. Either way, the consensus among those outside Livingston's office is his remarks were inappropriate and insensitive.

According to organizers of the rally, Livingston wrote a letter reacting to Hall's recent conviction, stating Hall served with "honor and distinction" and was forced to use deadly force during the killing of Laudemer Arboleda. Livingston also stated "I have your backs" to all his deputies.

Earlier this month, Hall was sentenced to six years in state prison by a Contra Costa County Superior Court judge in Martinez in Arboleda's death in 2018.

Hall must spend at least 85% of his sentence, or 5.1 years, in prison before being eligible for parole.

Families say they are concerned not only about the insensitive nature of Livingston's remarks as they relate to the victims but also what his words say about supporting law enforcement officers regardless of being convicted in a court of law.

"He clearly said that he was behind the officers who commit these crimes, and it’s a slap in the face to our families, to the loved ones that we’ve lost unjustly, and it gives us no confidence that our investigations will be conducted fairly, objectively, transparently or hold the people involved accountable," Bella Quinto Collins said.

Families in attendance also spoke about the upcoming election and how they are hoping for a new sheriff.

Livingston did not immediately respond to requests for comment about his letter.