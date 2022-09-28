Bay Area Families Escape Hurricane Ian

A Bay Area family, who recently moved to Sarasota, Florida, escaped as Hurricane Ian moved inland Wednesday.

Carolyn Rovner and her family decided to avoid the storm by fleeing Florida right before the hurricane hit.

“We did not have the basic items or generator, radio, batteries because we had been out of town so we just felt it was best for us to hit the road,” said Rovner.

She recently moved from the Bay Area to Sarasota and said that unlike earthquakes, she’s grateful to have had days of notice. Giving her time to drive all the way to Georgia to stay with family -- a trip she still remembers vividly.

“As we were heading north on 75, there was countless I mean hundreds if not thousands of utility vehicles heading south on I-75 and we just remarked on how tremendous the storm was probably going to be,” said Rovner.

She wasn't wrong.

Hurricane Ian has caused storm surge warnings along with tornado, hurricane and flood watches along Florida’s southern gulf coast, including Fort Myers where Heidi Erfourth’s family is hunkered down.

“Definitely for me being four hours away from them makes me very anxious,” said Erfourth.

She was away for school when the storm made landfall but her home is just a few miles from the beach.

She said the storm surge forced her family to drive further inland to stay with friends and even though this isn't her first hurricane, she’s worried it’s one of the worst she’s ever seen.

“I don't know why I'm coming home for Christmas break,” said Erfourth.

Volunteers from across the nation have been showing up to Florida to help with rescues and the aftermath, including a team from the Bay Area’s red cross.

They’ve been on the ground all day Wednesday and said they’re ready to send another team if necessary.