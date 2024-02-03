Oakland

Family asks for help after dog stolen from car in Oakland

By Emma Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Berkeley woman is asking for the public’s help after her family dog was stolen out of her car in Oakland Thursday afternoon. 

Katy Roosevelt said she was picking up her daughter from daycare when it happened. She had her French Bulldog, Violet, in the car for a visit to the veterinarian. 

“And then a mom came running in, saying, ‘I think your car is getting broken into,’ and I ran out and saw the car pull away,” Roosevelt said. “So just — happened really quickly.”

A business on College Avenue caught the dognapping on a security camera, with footage showing thieves smashing a car window and snatching Violet in seconds. 

Violet, a rescue, has previously suffered from trauma and neglect. 

“Last night barely slept,” Roosevelt said. “Every time I pause to think about what she’s going through, it just breaks my heart. It’s just horrible.” 

She and her family are asking the public to keep an eye out for Violet, describing her as a very shy, 3-year-old, black French Bulldog. Violet is also microchipped. 

The family is offering a reward for her return. Anyone who sees Violet is asked to reach out to Oakland police.

