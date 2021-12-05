Family Demands Answers After Sacramento Man Killed in SF Shooting

A Sacramento family of an Uber driver is asking for answers after he died in a shooting in San Francisco last weekend.

The incident happened in the morning of Nov. 28, near Potrero and Cesar Chavez in San Francisco's Mission District.

According to family, Ahmad Yusufi, 31, was driving for Uber when a man came up to his car and demanded his and a passenger's wallet.

The robber reportedly shot Yusufi as he was reaching for his wallet.

The victim's wife, Kamala Yusufi spoke through an interpreter with Sacramento NBC affiliate KCRA Saturday.

“He was a caring man. He was caring about his family," she said. "He sacrificed his life for his family."

In addition to his wife, Yusufi leaves behind three young children.

The family moved to Sacramento from Afghanistan two years ago.