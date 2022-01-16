San Jose

Family Escapes House Fire in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A San Jose family was able to escape after a fire destroyed their home Sunday night, officials said.

According to San Jose fire, the flames started around 8 p.m. near the area of Glacier Drive and Jarvis Avenue.

Firefighters said when crews arrived, the garage was fully involved and power lines were down.

Officials said the Residents got out of the house just before hearing a loud explosion from the garage.

Neighbors said that the incident all unfolded very quickly.

"I had just backed my truck in the driveway, went in the house, was in there literally five minutes. My son and I heard an explosion,” said San Jose resident Mike Galloni. “I came out and the house was fully engulfed. When I backed in, I didn't see any smoke or anything. I was only in the house for five minutes."

Fire officials said that no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

