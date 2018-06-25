Ayesha Curry is MVP on Family Feud; $25K Donated For Sonoma County Wildfire Relief - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Hashtag Trending

Hashtag Trending

Tracking trending stories that have the Bay Area talking

Ayesha Curry is MVP on Family Feud; $25K Donated For Sonoma County Wildfire Relief

By Jordan Winters

Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Celebrity chef Ayesha Curry may pack some heat in her BBQ restaurants, but she also serves it up hot when it comes to Family Feud. 

    Ayesha and her husband, Warriors star Stephen Curry, can add champions of the celebrity edition of Family Feud to their collection of titles after she single-handedly swooped up 194 out of the 200 points.

    Her domination throughout the competition was particularly clear in the "Fast Money" round. Stephen's consistency finishing out games translated to the Family Feud stage as well — he clinched the last six points necessary to lock in the win. 

    Alongside Stephen's sister and parents, the Currys defeated Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul and his family. The Currys donated their $25,000 winnings to the Community Foundation of Sonoma County, an organization that aids North Bay residents long-term recovery efforts from last year's devastating wildfires.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices