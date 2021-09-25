Family, Friends Demand Answers After Bay Area Man Gunned Down in Oregon

Serious questions were asked Saturday night about the shooting death of a young Bay Area man, who was gunned down in a central Oregon resort town nearly a week ago.

22-year-old BJ Washington spent a lot of time in a Benicia park near where he grew up and sadly, dozens of people remembered him at a vigil in that same park Saturday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“I am very shocked. I am in disbelief. I always here about these stories,” said Lawanda Robinson, Washington’s mother.

Robinson’s pain still raw but she’s determined to give her son a voice.

“I really want to speak for my son because I know there have been a lot of misleading stories out there,” she said.

The Deschutes County, Oregon Sheriff’s Department said Washington and 27-year-old Ian Cranston got into a fist fight Sunday outside a bar when suddenly Cranston pulled a handgun and shot Washington one time, killing him.

But Washington’s family said other men were arguing with him when Cranston walked up and shot Washington unprovoked.

Cranston had only been charged with manslaughter and walked out of jail hours later, outraging the community.

Washington’s family believed it’s a possible premediated hate crime.

“Basically told him that they can do to him whatever they wanted to do and kept calling him the "N" word,” Said Valencia, Washington’s aunt.

Saturday night’s vigil was also about honoring the young man, who his friends and family described as a “big teddy bear” and a gentle soul.

“BJ was my best friend. I’ve known him since the first grade. He was goofy. He was funny,” said Chevy Franklin of Benicia.

As demonstrators in bend continue calling for justice, the family wants Oregon State Police to take over the investigation.