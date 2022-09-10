Kiely Rodni

Family, Friends Remember Truckee Teenager Kiely Rodni at Gathering

Kiely Rodni's body was found inside of her car at the bottom of Prosser Lake last month.

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Family and friends of teenager Kiely Rodni gathered Saturday for a celebration of her short life.

The celebration was held on a quiet hillside in Truckee. There was lots of music, and many memories of Rodni.

The 16-year-old’s body was found last month inside of her car at the bottom of Prosser Lake. Rodni had been missing since a large party at the popular Prosser Family Campground.

Kiely’s mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman said she is at peace, but doesn't see the celebration of life as closure.

“There’s no finish line. There’s no ending," she said. "She is not just with me, she's with all of us. And so, for her to be here with all of us, she's showing up."

Investigators have not yet said whether they consider Rodni’s death an accident or suspicious.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office is waiting on toxicology and autopsy results, and the CHP is determining how Rondi's car ended up in the lake.

