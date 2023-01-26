Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting

Family, Friends Remember Victim Killed in Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting

By Damian Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Friends and family gathered at a memorial in Half Moon Bay Thursday to honor the one of the victims killed in Monday’s mass shooting.

Friends and family of Marciano Martinez Jimenez came to the site of a public memorial in downtown Half Moon Bay, To pray, light a candle, and talk about the farm worker.

“My family, they’re so very sad. so really upset about all the situation that happened right?” said Catalina Maya Martinez, a family friend.

Martinez’s Sister was Marciano’s sister-in-law. She used her time at Mac Dutra Plaza to send a Facebook Live message to friends and family in both the Bay Area and in Mexico.

“They feel sad. empty they have in their hearts,” Martinez said.

Jimenez lived at the Pillar Ridge Mobile Home Park in Moss Beach. He also played in a local band.

The victim’s family said he always had a smile and a positive attitude.

Jimenez's neighbor, Olga Velasquez, said it was too painful for words. She added that she took English and computer classes with him at a local community college and said that he was always looking to better his farmworker life.

She also called him a brother.

Francisca Sanchez told NBC Bay Area Jimenez was from the same Mexican state of Oaxaca. She remembers him always walking his dog in the mobile home park.

NBC Bay Area was told the lone surviving victim of the massacre, Pedro Perez, underwent another surgery today at Stanford Hospital Thursday.

The Mexican consulate is working with Perez and his family to ensure they have all the consular help they need.

