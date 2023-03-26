Rodeo

Family Identifies Victims of Deadly Police Chase in Rodeo

By NBC Bay Area staff

A family is identifying the victims in a deadly police chase that happened in the East Bay.

According to family members, Ryniqueka Dowell was killed when a man evading police crashed into her car Thursday in Rodeo.

Dowell’s twin sons were also inside the car at the time of the crash.

Family said that one of the boys remains in critical condition without any brain activity. While the other twin has a broken leg, along with other injuries. They have been identified as Jamani and Jamari Humble.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to go toward funeral and medical expenses.

On Thursday, Hercules police officers were chasing a 20-year-old man from Vallejo, when the crash happened. He took off on foot but was later arrested.

Hercules police said they are reviewing the department’s high-speed chase policies.

