Family of Laurie Houts speaks out after judge dismisses 1992 Mountain View murder case

By Stephanie Magallon

Friends and family of Laurie Houts say they are devastated and they are angry after the suspect in her murder 31 years ago is expected to go free for a third time.

In tears yet filled with anger, Cindy Levers demanded justice as the suspect in her sister's murder is expected to walk free for a third time.

“When we got the news, it felt a lot like she died again,” she said.

25-year-old Laurie Houts was found dead inside her car in 1992 with a rope still tied around her neck.

The same rope Mountain View police say they linked to John Woodward, last year, thanks to new forensic technology. It allowed prosecutors to bring charges against Woodward for a third time.

But Tuesday, a judge ruled to dismiss that case.

