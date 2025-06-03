Family of Livermore man detained by ICE speaks out

A Livermore family is asking for help after their loved one was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at immigration court.

Miguel Ángel López Luvian, a father of three and grandfather who works at a vineyard in Livermore, was detained last Tuesday at a San Francisco courthouse. His family said he was there for a routine appointment – something he's been doing for many years. He was then transported to a private detention center in Kern County.

López Luvian is from Mexico and has been in the U.S. for 27 years.

His wife, Rosa Lopez, said he's a good person and that she's doing everything she can to get him released.

"This man, if you ask for help, he will lend his hand to anybody and everybody," Lopez said.

NBC Bay Area reached out to ICE about López Luvian's detention. The agency said it was looking into his case.