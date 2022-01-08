San Francisco

Family Looking for Woman Last Seen in San Francisco on New Year's Eve

By NBC Bay Area staff

A Bay Area family is asking the public to help them find a woman, who hasn't been seen in more than a week.

According to family members, 28-year-old Morgan Manuel was last seen in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood on New Year's Eve.

But family members only discovered about Manuel's disappearance on Friday.

Manuel’s family believes she could still be in San Francisco or possibly in the Oakland area.

The family is offering $5,000 for information that can find her.

San Francisco Police Department said they are investigating the case.

Anyone with any information on the investigation or Manuel's whereabouts is urged to contact San Francisco police.

