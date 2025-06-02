Family of Oakland teacher who was struck, killed by fleeing driver speaks out

The family of an Oakland educator who was struck and killed by a fleeing driver last week released a statement Monday, saying they're "grief-stricken over the devastating and senseless loss of their beloved son, brother, and friend."

Dr. Marvin Boomer and his girlfriend were walking on a sidewalk in the area of East 21st Street and 12th Avenue last Wednesday night when they were struck by the driver, identified as 18-year-old Eric Scott Hernandez-Garcia of Oakland. Boomer died at the scene. His girlfriend was seriously injured.

Read the full statement from Boomer's family below:

"The family of Marvin Boomer is grief-stricken over the devastating and senseless loss of their beloved son, brother, and friend, who was tragically killed on May 28, 2025, while walking through his neighborhood in Oakland, California. Marvin was an innocent pedestrian, struck and killed by a vehicle that was involved in a law enforcement pursuit.

Marvin was not alone. He was walking with his girlfriend when the stolen vehicle barreled toward them. In a final act of love and selflessness, Marvin pushed her out of the path of the oncoming car, saving her life. Although she was still struck and has sustained severe physical injuries and deep psychological trauma, it is clear that Marvin’s actions spared her from also being killed. At this time, out of respect for her privacy and as she continues to recover from her injuries, the name of Mr. Boomer’s girlfriend is not being released.

"At this time, the Boomer family is requesting privacy as they mourn and begin to consider the legal remedies available to them. They have not authorized any individuals or organizations to speak publicly on their behalf. The family has had no contact with any parties currently organizing vigils or events and urges the public to respect their wishes by refraining from invoking Marvin’s name, likeness, or story without permission."

Boomer's girlfriend issued the following statement: "Marvin gave his life to save mine. I’m still here because of him. But I lost the love of my life. I am living with unimaginable pain—physical and emotional—and I am begging the public and the media to please respect our privacy. Let Marvin’s legacy be honored with truth, dignity, and care."

Boomer's sister, Tynesha Boomer, also issued a statement, saying, “My brother Marvin was loving, kind, and full of life. He didn’t deserve to die on an evening stroll. We are heartbroken and are asking the public to please let us mourn in peace, without speculation, disruption, or unauthorized representation. We appreciate the community’s love and concern, but right now, we need space to grieve.”