Family, Oakley Community Gather to Remember Alexis Gabe

A large group of people gathered in front of Oakley Civic Center Park Friday to remember Alexis Gabe, a young woman who was killed tragically, and her body dumped in a remote part of Amador County.

“Her laugh was infectious. You can hear it in the hallway and know it was her,” Alexis' friend said.

The Oakley community has decided to redirect the pain as support for the Gabe family.

“Thanks for coming to grieve with us pray with us. I’m sure our daughter is up there smiling watching us right now,” said Gwyn Gabe, Alexis’ father.

Many people here have been supporting the Gabe family since she disappeared back in January after visiting her ex-boyfriend Marshall Jones in Antioch.

Hundreds of people worked tirelessly, searching for her. Last month Alexis’ partial remains were found in a wooded area in Amador County.

Investigators believed Jones killed Alexis. Jones himself was killed by law enforcement in Seattle when they attempted to arrest him in June.

The Gabe family is vowing to push forward.

“We are trying to file a case against the mom for assisting.”

Members of the Oakley community said they will keep a candle lit for Alexis Gabe. They said they won’t fight for her and her family until they receive justice.