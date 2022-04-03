Family Offers $10K Reward After Elderly Man Attacked in Daly City

A Daly City family is asking for help in finding the person that attacked an elderly man in his front yard.

Home surveillance video showed the moment 84-year-old Salomon Hernandez finished mowing his lawn and starts to empty the grass.

In the video, another man is seen coming up from behind and kicks Hernandez, injuring him.

The family and San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa held a news conference Sunday to announce a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Hernandez’s son is asking for everyone to check their security cameras for the safety of the neighborhood.

“I’m pleading with everybody. Please look at your cameras so we can stop this hatred. Not just for my dad, but for everybody. C'mon, you've got parents, grandparents. Even yourselves,” Hernandez's son said.

Family members said this was the second time Hernandez has been attacked from behind, outside his home. He was also assaulted in 2020.