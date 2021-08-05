Family Pleads for End to Gun Violence After Teen Killed in SF's Bayview District

The family of a 16-year-old girl shot and killed in San Francisco last week came to city hall to talk to call for an end to gun violence and to plead with their daughter's killer to come forward.

There was a moment of prayer outside San Francisco City Hall, supporters and family of a 16-year-old girl killed in a shooting in the Bayview District gathered Thursday.

“My daughter was a very loving girl who embraced whoever she came across with a smile,” said James Tofaeono, father of the victim.

The victim's family chose not to release any pictures or use her name for privacy reasons. But her father described the outpouring of support they’ve had and addressed those responsible for the shooting.

“I don’t know why and I don’t know what you’re going through but know this I wish no harm, I taught our kids the same lessons that I was taught growing up and one of them was to lead with love and be quick to forgive,” Tofaeono said.

The 16-year-old girl was killed and her 45-year-old aunt was wounded on Bertha Lane, in San Francisco’s Bayview Neighborhood last Friday.

San Francisco police are still trying to figure out if it was a random or targeted attack.

“Confident will have progress. But these things take time but we are using every resources this is such a tragedy,” said Lt. Mike Philpott of the San Francisco Police Department.

As they scour surveillance tapes for clues, the victim’s family is begging for peace saying the violence has to stop.