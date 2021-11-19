Family Searching for Answers After Woman Killed in East Bay Freeway Shooting

There is so many questions unanswered and no word on suspects as the CHP investigate the latest deadly East Bay freeway shooting.

29-year-old Amani Morris was killed Thursday morning as her fiancé drove her to a job interview on I-80 with her two young sons sitting in the backseat.

Her mother Alicia Butler spoke to NBC Bay Area from Georgia. She said she had not gotten any update from investigators and is still trying to make sense of what happened.

“She didn’t bother anyone. My daughter was a person everybody went to talk. She bore everyone’s burdens. So this makes no absolute sense,” Butler said.

Butler then had a direct message for the person who killed her child.

“You took my daughter. You took my grandkids’ mother. You took my parents’ only grandchild. The only granddaughter and you’re living your life as if nothing happened. Turn yourself in. Please,” she said.

On Friday, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf expressed her sympathy and said with all the freeway shooting, at least 77 in the past 12 months.

"It’s time to start monitoring freeway including on the Bay Bridge more closely," she said. "I believe Oakland and surrounding communities need to take advantage of technology like cameras. They are a very useful tool."

The victim's fiancé Savaugh Tillman remains too upset to talk on camera following Morris' death.

The California Highway Patrol said at this point it has no new information to release.

Butler said that she plans to travel to the Bay Area to help plan her daughter’s services.